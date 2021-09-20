Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Sports Council announced the organization of the “Dubai International CrossFit Championship” during the period from 16-18 December at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Al Garhoud, with the participation of 40 of the world’s best crossfit champions and players.

The organization of the tournament comes in light of the great development witnessed by the sports sector in Dubai and what distinguishes it from the establishment and hosting of many major international tournaments, within various sports, while attracting the most important and prominent stars from around the world, in light of the great interest that the sports sector enjoys in Dubai on both levels. Official and public, and the continuous increase in the number of different sports practitioners in Dubai thanks to the tournaments, initiatives and programs that encourage the adoption of sports as a way of life.

Participation in the CrossFit Championship will be limited to a direct invitation with the participation of 20 women and 20 men from the best athletes in this game from different countries of the world, and they will compete for the tournament prizes totaling more than one million dirhams, and its competitions will be broadcast live on Dubai Sports Channel and the official website. for the tournament and on its YouTube channel.

Among the athletes invited to participate in the tournament is Iceland’s Ani Thorsdottir, world champion in 2011 and 2012 and runner-up in 2010, 2014, 2019 and 2020.

The Dubai Sports Council provides full support for the Dubai International CrossFit Championship, which witnesses great success every year and a wide participation of champions from different countries of the world, and is one of the largest international tournaments in terms of the value of its prizes, and the number of followers. The Internet has more than one million views, and a documentary film about the tournament has been prepared, which was broadcast on Netflix and Amazon channels, in addition to the Emirates Airlines entertainment network.

The Dubai Sports Council is keen to support international sporting events that reflect the civilized image of the emirate and befit the name of Dubai and its position on the global sports map, and in a manner that contributes to spreading the culture of exercise and physical activity.

Saud Al Shamsi, tournament director, said: The Dubai International Crossfit Championship is one of the most prominent international sporting events, due to the strength of the competitions and the level of athletes participating in it. This step will increase the strength of the competition, which will be limited to the strongest athletes in the world, and the area of ​​​​the competition ring will be reduced with an increase in the degree of difficulty of the games in line with the status of the tournament, which has turned from local to global, and we aim by organizing it to increase the number of crossfit practitioners in the country for what It has great benefit in enhancing the health and fitness of community members, and highlighting Dubai as a global destination for organizing major sporting events.

It is noteworthy that crossfit is one of the modern sports that dates back to the end of the nineties of the last century. The level of physical fitness, flexibility and activity levels of its practitioners, which includes a variety of exercises that combine weight bearing, quick exercises, fitness and endurance, and it is a sport that is spreading around the world because of its many positive health effects.