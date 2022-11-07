The activities of the Farmers’ Market were launched in the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi, under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and within his keenness to develop the income of farm owners, and motivate them to Continuing agriculture, increasing agricultural production, and supporting the food security system.

The Al Wathba Farmers Market provides 40 marketing platforms dedicated to farmers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to sell their farm products directly to consumers. From ten in the morning until ten in the evening.

The farmers market is located next to the Al Wathba slaughterhouse on an area of ​​more than 15,000 square meters, and it is managed by the “Salal” company, which is affiliated with the Holding Company (ADQ), and it enjoys great support from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, which oversees ensuring the application of food safety standards and the quality of the products offered. In the market, within the framework of its commitment to support local agricultural production, facilitate its access to consumers, and open innovative marketing channels for small producers in the agricultural field, both plant and animal.

The initiative aims to secure marketing channels for local producers in the agricultural sector, to enable them to sell the products of their farms directly to the public, ensure their continuity, and continue their growth, in addition to being a means of promoting the local product and enhancing its competitiveness in the market.

Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, stressed that the farmers market represents an important marketing window for Abu Dhabi farmers to sell their farm products directly to the public, and allows consumers to purchase their needs of fresh local vegetables and fruits, as well as an effective way to promote local agricultural production and enhance its competitiveness. and its position in the market.

He said that the Al Wathba Farmers Market is receiving the attention and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, as part of His Highness’ keenness to develop farmers’ income and increase the local agricultural product to achieve the aspirations of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi towards global leadership in Food security. Al-Amri affirmed the authority’s keenness to support initiatives aimed at opening marketing channels for all local products, pointing out that the authority will work in cooperation with its partners and farmers to make the market a success and make it a window to promote local agricultural production and increase the income of small producers.

He urged farmers to participate in the market by producing their farms in order to gain marketing experience and identify the needs of consumers. He called on the consumers to visit the market and buy local products because of their quality and because they are the pride of the production of Abu Dhabi farms.

For his part, CEO of Salal Company, which oversees the organization of the market, Salmeen Al Ameri, said: “The opening of the (Farmers Market), which is the first of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, aims to support local farmers by providing outlets to facilitate their business and provide them with the opportunity to display and market their agricultural products. The market located in Al Wathba area, which is equipped with the latest facilities and the best capabilities, constitutes a platform for farmers to sell their crops to ensure the continuity of their business and their continued growth, and in turn, we encourage everyone to visit the (Farmers Market) for a unique shopping experience.”

24 hours from harvest

The “Farmers Market” in Al Wathba requires that the products offered in it are fresh and safe, so that they are presented to consumers within less than 24 hours of being harvested on Abu Dhabi farms. The market provides the opportunity for families and visitors to spend a pleasant time in the direct shopping experience from farmers, and enjoy a number of recreational activities, such as workshops for children, outdoor cinema, 360 photography, in addition to face painting and others, and the market also includes various food stalls to satisfy the tastes of all members the family.