Dhe Germans have been donating significantly less money for charitable purposes this year than in 2022. This is the result of a survey by the market research company GfK on behalf of the German Donations Council, which is available to the FAS. From the beginning of January to the end of April, donations amounted to 1.56 billion euros. According to the donation council and GfK, around 2.22 billion euros were raised in the same period last year. That was around 660 million euros or 42 percent more than in the current year.

Sebastian Balzter Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

However, the willingness of Germans to donate was exceptionally high in spring 2022, and for an obvious reason. The annual “Balance of Helping” by the donation council and GfK shows that donations to churches and non-profit organizations increased significantly immediately after Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February. Overall, the volume of donations in Germany last year was 5.7 billion euros. This was the second highest value since the donation council and GfK began surveying almost twenty years ago. More was only donated in 2021, the year of the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley. At that time, the months of July to September stood out. From January to April 2021 around 1.48 billion euros were donated, in 2020 it was 1.5 billion euros.

In other words, the willingness to donate in Germany is now roughly at the same level as before the start of the Ukraine war. The decrease compared to the previous year is most likely to be explained by a kind of familiarization effect caused by the duration of the war. According to the German Central Institute for Social Issues (DZI), the large increase in donations in 2022 went to the Ukraine aid. Accordingly, the monetary donations for this last year totaled a little more than one billion euros. A higher event-related donation volume has never been determined before, neither after the tsunami in Southeast Asia in 2004/2005 nor after the Ahr valley flood.

Unlike the donation council, the DZI also includes large donations of more than 2500 euros in its calculations and therefore always comes up with significantly higher total sums. For 2022, 12.9 billion euros were recorded using this method of collection. However, an interim analysis for the first months of 2023 was not possible.

The familiarization effect described is a problem for the aid organizations. The influx of refugees from Ukraine – of the almost four million Ukrainians who, according to the European statistical office, fled to the member states of the European Union in the first year of the war, around one million came to Germany – has meanwhile decreased significantly. The situation in the war zones in Ukraine, on the other hand, remains critical.







A spokesman for the “Deutschland Hilft” campaign, which includes organizations such as the Malteser, Johanniter, Arbeiterwohlfahrt and Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund (workers’ Samaritans), says there is still a need for humanitarian emergency aid such as supplying the population with medicine and drinking water. In March 2022, “Deutschland Hilft” received around 181 million euros in donations for the Ukraine mission. In March 2023 it was only 1.6 million euros.