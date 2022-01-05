Forty people were recently arrested on charges of money laundering, which was carried out using the tools of the Twitch platform.

According to the Turkish agency Demirören News Agency, through Dexerto, those responsible bought Bits with stolen credit card information. These were sent to some streamers, who paid the scammers between 70 and 80%.

According to early investigations, this scam generated around $ 9.8 million for those involved over at least two years.

The first reports emerged in forums. Image: Dexerto.

The scam involves multiple Twitch streamers

The arrests were made by Turkish police after a lengthy fraud investigation, and several of those responsible are reportedly minors.

After this scam carried out through Twitch was denounced in some forums, the Daily Sabah site began an investigation where it came to light that the most benefited were the small channels.

Ahmet ‘Jahrein’ Sonuç, one of Turkey’s most recognized streamers, even claimed to have evidence of money laundering using this method of purchasing Bits.

After the arrests, some streamers declared having been part of the scam or having knowledge of it, putting themselves at the disposal of the authorities to collaborate in what is possible.

As for those arrested, their fate is yet to be defined in court, while the Turkish police continue their investigations to discover if more people are involved.

Unfortunately, these types of scams are difficult to track down due to the complex criminal networks that operate them, but it is not entirely impossible.

At the moment, Twitch has not commented on this peculiar case, which could occur in other countries without the authorities having detected them.

