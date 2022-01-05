It was recently revealed that the Turkish police arrested 40 people who are suspected of money laundering by means of Twitch. That’s right, the famous streaming platform was used to move about $ 9.8 million using stolen credit cards.

According to Demirören News Agency, the detainees used bits, Twitch’s virtual currency, to launder money. This form of payment was sent to certain streamers, which returned about 70% to the “donors”. This means that if a person received $ 10 in bits, they would return $ 7, and keep the rest.

This was not something new, since October 2021, Ahmet “Jahrein” Sonuç, one of the most famous streamers in Turkey, claimed to have documents where it was stated that people with only 40 or 50 views on this platform, they were getting huge amounts of money. This information was shared in various forums at the end of last year. This resulted in an investigation and subsequent operation by the Prosecutor’s Office of this country.

This same body has indicated that some of the detainees are minors. Similarly, some of those arrested have confessed to being aware of this operation, or at least have partial knowledge of the actions. At the moment there is no statement from Twitch in this regard.

Once again, the Twitch platform has been shown to be usable in a variety of ways. On this occasion, the fact that those responsible did not realize the large amounts of money received by the small channels with visits and subscribers that did not correspond to their profits stands out.

Via: Kotaku