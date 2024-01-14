Ramallah (agencies)

Two Palestinian institutions reported that Israeli forces arrested at least 25 Palestinians last night in the West Bank, while the Commission for Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said in a joint statement that “15 citizens of Gaza workers were also arrested in the town of Bidya in Salfit Governorate” in the West Bank. They are workers who were in Israel before October 7th.

The joint statement on the new arrests stated: “The total number of arrests after October 7 rose to about 5,875, and this total includes those who were arrested from homes, through military checkpoints, those who were forced to surrender themselves under pressure, and those who were held hostage.”

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said in a statement marking the 100th day of the war on the Gaza Strip: “The number of women who were arrested reached about 200, while the number of children detained until the end of last December exceeded 355 children.”

He added: “Administrative detention topped the scene with more than 2,856 orders issued after October 7, when the number of administrative detainees in Israeli prisons reached more than 3,290, which is the highest percentage since 1987.”

The club continued in its statement: “In addition to administrative detention… the issue of detention emerged against the backdrop of what Israel describes as incitement on social media.”

Prisoner Club statistics indicate that “the total number of prisoners until the end of December 2023 amounted to 8,800, including more than 3,290 administrative detainees.”

The club stated in its statement that the number of prisoners before October 7 reached more than 5,250, while the number of administrative detainees was about 1,320.

In addition, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that three Palestinians, including a boy, were killed in violent incidents in the West Bank yesterday.

The ministry said that a 14-year-old boy in Ain al-Sultan camp, north of the city of Jericho in the West Bank, was killed as a result of being shot in the chest during an Israeli military operation in Jericho.

An Israeli army spokesman said that this news was being investigated. The Palestinian News Agency reported that Israeli forces targeted Palestinians with bullets during their storming of the camp, and the boy was transferred to Jericho Governmental Hospital.

In another incident near Hebron, the Israeli army said that a Palestinian driver drove a car into an area surrounded by the army. The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the death of the two people.