40% of young people somewhat or strongly agree with the idea that “the so-called ecological crisis of humanity is being greatly exaggerated.” A perception that has increased by 10 percentage points since 2005. More than half of people between 15 and 29 years old think that “there is still a lot of time to act” regarding problems affecting the environment. This is reflected in the report Youth and environmentpublished by the Youth Observatory of the SM Foundation, presented on the eve of World Environmental Education Day, January 26, after surveying 1,500 residents in Spain within that age group.

On the other hand, 47% of young people consider that the battle to save the environment is already lost: “Whatever we do.” They believe that “ecological collapse” is no longer avoidable. The pessimistic vision regarding the future of humanity, especially in the long term, predominates among these people. The emotions expressed regarding environmental problems are mainly identified with helplessness, fear and sadness.

The concern of young people is indiscriminate, that is, directed at the situation of environmental degradation as a whole rather than at specific problems. Even so, 86.2% are very concerned about global warming and 82% demand more training on environmental issues of climate change, pollution and consumption in educational centers, since half admit to not knowing the environmental impact of the purchases they make. . Currently, the majority are willing to give up unsustainably produced products or home delivery services. On the contrary, they are reluctant to stop traveling by plane or not using their private car.

72% of young people hold the idea that “we are incapable of abandoning our consumerist lifestyle to stop the ecological disaster,” but 61% consider that if everyone had their level of commitment to the environment, the problem would be it would be solved.

Given the ambiguities of the report's results, one of the study's researchers, Juan María González-Anleo, has expressed the opinion that children believe they know more than they actually know: “The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, but rather illusion of knowledge, said Stephen W. Hawking.”

Ariana Pérez, another of the study coordinators, has recognized “many inconsistencies in the attitudes shown in the report.” Even so, she has preferred to talk about a diverse youth and has raised three profiles in the face of climate change: the deniers, the aware and the apathetic.

A third of Spanish youth show a very committed activism profile, for example, 48% claim to have participated in activities to conserve nature. Around 30% have participated in demonstrations in favor of the environment and around 40% assure that they will do so in the future. One in four young people says they have voted for environmental parties.

Young people also show a good predisposition to buy sustainable fashion and ethically produced technology, even if this practice is only occasional. 45% admit to having purchased these products on some occasion and approximately 30% claim to do so frequently. The study indicates that economic capacity is a determining factor in consumer habits and determines the purchasing decision of the majority of young people, although criteria such as whether the product is local, from a well-known brand or organic are also influential.

The results show a high level of environmental awareness in the separation for recycling of paper and cardboard, glass, batteries and batteries. “These behaviors are more frequent among women, young people from upper social classes and people from the extreme left.”

Distrust of political will

Large companies are identified by the majority of young people as those mainly responsible for the ecological crisis. The Government and the European Union appear at a second level of responsibility, followed by people with large economic resources and the United Nations.

Supranational institutions such as the European Union or the United Nations are appreciated, although timidly, as the only ones that are collaborating in this global challenge, in addition to their generation. 73% agree with the idea that “politicians have no intention of implementing the agreements reached at major world summits.”

The vast majority fear that the costs of the ecological transition will fall on the middle class and the most vulnerable groups. Two out of three respondents defend that environmental taxes be directed mainly at the richest people and be almost imperceptible in the most vulnerable groups.

Educate in ecosocial competence

The study insists that to achieve greater commitment in the fight against climate change, it is necessary to educate in ecosocial competence because, in general, young people demonstrate a superficial and fragmentary knowledge of this issue, which is why it is considered very important that develop a broader conceptual map of the system of production, distribution and consumption, as well as their own role within it. Therefore, they claim the irreplaceable role of the school.

Experts also advocate creating global citizens with a deep environmental identity, considering that the behaviors of young people are highly influenced by their closest environment, such as family, friends or the educational context, which end up influencing their decisions. consumption.

Increasing the feeling of self-efficiency among young people is one of the main challenges outlined in the report: “It is necessary to strengthen the belief that they have a key and necessary role and that their impact is effective.”

