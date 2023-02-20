Whoever says that being on television is easy money hasn’t thought about the stress of spending your adult life trying to get noticed. Spanish artists, in general, are not given to talking about their private lives. The one who talks about his personal life is because he hasn’t worked since Ingrid Asensio presented that Nocilla advertising space on Antena 3. So, as gossips that we are, we need people to fill in for that facet of the artist. And over the years and between (almost) all of us, we have seen a generation grow up that has not known a world without Big Brother. Easy money: enter a contest and stand out, shout in debates, chain another reality, establishing a carnal relationship with another unfortunate man from the cortijos, waiting for the thing to explode. If you go down in level you have the spaces of TMADAnd if they don’t even want you there, you can always offer discount codes on Instagram now that clubbing isn’t what it used to be.

Living on television is not easy. Not everyone is worth it. You have to spend a lot on touch-ups and operations. You have to live by and for the body, for the disaster. You have to say “prototype” many times. I am sure that Alejandro Nieto (winner of the last edition of survivors) has worked long and hard to win. Now the Treasury takes almost 40% of the prize. By all accounts, a savagery; and whoever says otherwise is untrue. We pay reluctantly, but we do it because we live in society. The difference is that those of us who do not make a living from being on TV have 60% of what we have earned left, and the peace of mind of knowing that when we cry over things like this there is no one making jokes or jokes. Alejandro Nieto knows how to add and subtract, but what he doesn’t know is how peaceful life is outside the circus. He doesn’t know what he’s missing.

