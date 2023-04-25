Spaniards paid an average of 39.5% of their income in taxes in 2022, practically the same as in 2021, according to the annual report ‘Taxing Wages’ published on Tuesday by the OECD. This tax burden (the sum of personal income tax and social contributions) is five points above the average of the 38 countries that make up the organization, which stood at 34.6% in 2022, four tenths above the previous year.

However, this tax wedge in Spain is two and a half points lower than the euro area average, which stood at 42% in 2022, seven tenths higher than the previous year. The data from the report reveal that Spain occupies the 15th position with the highest tax burden, the same as it had in 2020. The countries that lead the table are Belgium (53%), Germany (47.8%), France (47%), Austria (46.8%) and Italy (45.9%).

Above 40% are also Finland, Slovenia, Sweden, Portugal, Slovakia, Hungary and Luxembourg. Therefore, the Spanish pay almost ten points less in income taxes than other neighboring countries such as Belgium, Germany or France, and even less than Italy or Portugal.

But as a whole, the document positions Spain in the group of countries that pay the most. The OECD countries with the lowest labor taxes are Switzerland (23.4%), Mexico (20.4%), New Zealand (20.1%) and Chile (7%).

The leg that weighs the most in income taxes are the Social Security contributions paid by the company, which in Spain represent 23% of salary, well above the average of the 38 countries that make up the OECD that remains at 13.4%. It is also above the percentage paid in neighboring countries such as Germany (16.6%), Portugal (19.2%) or the United Kingdom (10.4%), although it remains below those of France (26 7%) or Italy (24%).

Inflation plummets the purchasing power of Spaniards



Spain is also the great euro country where real wages fell the most in 2022 due to high inflation. Specifically, the purchasing power of citizens fell by 5.3%, one of the sharpest declines recorded in the entire OECD.

And it is that despite the fact that gross salaries grew by 2.9% (almost 800 euros) to 28,360 gross euros per year, the skyrocketing inflation (8.6%) reduced the purchasing power of Spaniards to a greater extent than their European partners.

Specifically, the purchasing power of Spaniards fell ten times more than in France, three times more than in Italy and more than in Germany, a country that had an inflation rate similar to ours in 2022 but where the rise in wages cushioned the bang. In Italy salaries rose on average 1,800 euros in one year, in Germany 2,200 or in France 2,100.