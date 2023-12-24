The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi has allowed non-governmental entities that have a permit to collect donations in the emirate, to deduct a percentage not exceeding 40% of the revenues of charitable events as administrative expenses, and a percentage not exceeding 15% of donations collected through regular means, and not more than 5% of donations collected electronically, in accordance with the fundraising policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In detail, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi stipulates that licensed non-governmental entities must deduct percentages of donations collected as administrative and operational expenses after prior approval from the department, and that the deduction percentage not exceed 15% of the total donations collected through normal means, and that The withholding percentage exceeds 5% of the total donations collected through electronic means, while the withholding percentage does not exceed 40% of the total revenues from concerts, exhibitions, charity markets, auctions, or charitable events, stressing that in all cases, it must not exceed The tickets required to be authorized depend on the capacity of the concert venue, and the free tickets should not exceed 10% of the total number of authorized tickets. The department’s representatives have the right to enter the concert venue for observation.

The department authorized the head of the department to amend the percentages, not to exceed 10%, in accordance with the nature and work procedures required in the fundraising process, whenever there is justification for that. Entities have the right to apply to amend the percentages of administrative and operational expenses by submitting a request to amend administrative and operational expenses and obtaining the department’s approval.

It stipulates that the application for a fundraising permit be submitted at least 20 working days before the date specified for collecting donations, according to the conditions specified in the executive regulations and the fundraising policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the department has the right to make an exception to this period if there is a justification for doing so.

The department prohibited granting any entity more than four permits during one year. Entities are excluded from the number of permits by decision of the head of the department, based on a recommendation from the Competence Evaluation Committee, in cases where the authorized entity obtains an excellent evaluation twice in a row. According to the approved indicators to measure efficiency Evaluation, the existence of emergency or urgent donation campaigns (relief campaigns), or the entity obtaining a humanitarian status classification, in addition to any other cases determined by the department.

Measuring efficiency

The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi confirmed its use of the results and outputs of the efficiency measurement and evaluation system as one of the conditions in determining the extent to which the entities requesting permission to collect donations can be allowed to collect donations in the future, or the restrictions that may be imposed on them, as the efficiency and evaluation of the licensed entities and the entities authorized to Collect and submit donations through Several indicators, including the percentage of fundraising costs out of total donations, the degree of commitment to fundraising controls and procedures, the percentage of commitment to spending donations on the purposes for which the amounts collected from the fundraising process were collected compared to the targeted amount, and the percentage of beneficiary entities that approved the information exchange permit. Of the total number of beneficiaries, in addition to any other indicators agreed upon.