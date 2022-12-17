In 2021, the percentage of people who felt safe at home (89.5%) was higher than those who felt safe in their neighborhood (72.1%). This proportion is even lower in relation to the feeling of security in the city where they lived (54.6%). The data are from the PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) Continuous – Sense of Security 2021.

In partnership with the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the research investigated, for the 1st time, the topic feeling of security with residents aged 15 or over, in order to assess people’s opinion about their perceptions of (in)security. The information was released on the Wednesday (7.Dec.2022) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Among people aged 15 or over, 40.0% said they had a high or average chance of being robbed on the street. Next came the chances of being robbed on public transport (38.1%) and having stolen a car, motorcycle or bicycle (37.2%). In fourth place was the chance of having their home stolen or stolen (29.5%).

The other proportions follow: people with a high or medium chance of being victims of physical aggression (18.1%); being in the middle of a shootout (16.4%), being the victim of a stray bullet (16.4%); having personal information disclosed on the Internet (14.2%); being a victim of sexual aggression (13.2%), being murdered (13.0%); being a victim of kidnapping (11.7%) and, finally, being a victim of police violence (10.9%) or being mistaken for a criminal by the police (10.0%).

sexual violence

The proportion of women who claimed to have a high or medium chance of being victims of sexual violence (20.2%) was much higher than that of men (5.7%). Among men, the chances of being a victim of police violence (13.5%) or being mistaken for a criminal (13.4%) stand out.

In all the activities avoided for safety reasons that the PNAD Contínua listed, the proportion of women who avoided them was always higher than that of men, especially for arriving or leaving home late (63.6%), going to ATMs at night (57.2%) and using cell phones in public (57.6%).

In 10 of the 13 types of violence investigated, the proportion of black or brown people who reported medium or high risk of being a victim was higher than that of white people. The risks of being mistaken for a criminal by the police, being the victim of a stray bullet and being a victim of police violence stand out. The chance of being the most cited victim among whites was having personal information disclosed on the Internet, being a victim of kidnapping or having a stolen car, motorcycle or bicycle.

For the 13 types of violence investigated in the Continuous PNAD, 40.0% of people stated that they had a high or average chance of being robbed on the street; 38.1%, in public transport; and 37.2% of having a stolen car, motorcycle or bicycle. In fourth place was the chance of having their home stolen or stolen (29.5%).

The other proportions follow: people with a high or medium chance of being victims of physical aggression (18.1%); being in the middle of a shootout (16.4%) or being the victim of a stray bullet (16.4%); having personal information disclosed on the Internet (14.2%); being a victim of sexual assault or murder (13.2% and 13.0%, respectively); being a victim of kidnapping (11.7%) and being a victim of police violence (10.9%) or being mistaken for a criminal by the police (10.0%).

ATMs and mobile phone in public

In 2021, 56.7% of people aged 15 or over avoided arriving or leaving home too late; 53.2% avoided ATMs at night; 51.2% avoided using cell phones in public places; 49.9% avoided places with few people; 49.2% avoided talking to unknown people; and 42.8% avoided wearing a watch, jewelry or other valuables. To a lesser extent, 24.3% of people avoided leisure activities they used to do; 23.8% avoided using public transport; and 15.0% avoided using social networks or the Internet for safety reasons.

Men and women

Men feel safer than women. In addition, the degree of security of people living in rural areas surpassed that of urban areas. In the neighborhood and in the city, the differences were of almost 14.0 percentage points (pp) between rural and urban areas.

Infrastructure increases sense of security

In 2021, the existence of public services assessed as excellent or good was associated with a greater sense of security than that estimated for households whose surroundings provided services classified as regular, poor or very poor. The policing service showed the greatest difference (about 20 pp) in the proportion of people insured, while the one with the smallest difference, albeit significant, was the garbage collection service (10.4 pp).

Less than half of the population felt safe in places where there was extortion (45.0%), people carrying weapons (46.1%), robberies (47.5%) and shootings (49.4%).

In places where murder and police violence occurred, this percentage was slightly higher, 50.5% and 50.3%, respectively. People consuming illegal drugs affect less (59.6%) than the existence of illegal drug sales (56.4%).

The survey also assessed the degree of confidence residents have in institutions: civil police, military police, municipal guard, firefighters, justice and armed forces. The highest percentage of confidence was that of firefighters (87.1%).

The civil and military police had close confidence levels, 66.9% and 66.3%, respectively, and were slightly above the municipal guard (60.6%). The institution with the lowest trust rate was justice (50.2%).

With information from IBGE Agency🇧🇷