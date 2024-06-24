Dina Mahmoud (Mogadishu, London)

A bleak scene painted by recent UN data regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Somalia, in light of the continuing political tensions and the great lack of security in its lands, and the resulting economic and living crises, exacerbated by the climate shocks to which this country is exposed, including severe droughts. Heavy, sudden and devastating floods.

The data, which was prepared after the end of the first quarter of this year, revealed that these combined sets of crises make approximately 6.9 million Somalis in need of humanitarian aid, which is more than 39% of the country’s population, which numbers about 17.6 million people. .

According to the data included in a report published by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, approximately 4.3 million people in Somalia suffer from severe food insecurity, at a time when malnutrition rates among children under the age of five are still high, to the point that they increased last summer. Nearly two million children.

According to the report, which was published on the United Nations Relief Web website, the rate of internal displacement continues to rise in Somalia, due to the catastrophic effects of climate change and political and security crises alike, which has led to the total number of displaced people there reaching approximately 3.86 million. person.

Since the beginning of this year, the number of displaced people in Somalia has reached an estimated 140,000 people, approximately 52,000 of whom were displaced last April alone, according to the UNHCR.

At the top of the reasons that prompted these people to embark on the path of displacement are the floods that struck various parts of Somalia over the past few months, as a result of which 63% of those who left their homes were displaced in April, in addition to the security unrest, which led to 27% of the total displaced people leaving during that time. month, their villages and towns heading to other Somali regions.

The Lower Juba region, located in southern Somalia and overlooking the Indian Ocean, was the scene of the largest number of displacement cases, as this region, which is rich in natural resources, witnessed the recording of 63% of the movement of displaced people, for whom food, water and shelter were at the forefront of their needs.

International and local relief agencies warn that women and children constitute at least 80% of the total displaced people in Somalia, at a time when data indicate that this segment of society in particular faces increasing risks that threaten the lives of its members, or make them vulnerable to serious violations.

International estimates have previously indicated that about half of the displaced people in Somalia since January 2021 have been forced to resort to this option, due to the unprecedented drought wave continuing there due to several successive seasons of scarcity of rain. United Nations humanitarian agencies also warn that security problems, especially in Somali areas under the control of terrorist organizations, continue to hamper the delivery of relief support to millions of people in need.

At the same time, the threats facing Somali citizens and refugees in this country are worsening, in light of the budget crisis experienced by relief organizations working there.

According to the latest report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, there is a need for approximately 177 million US dollars to fund humanitarian activities in Somalia during the current year.

However, the report indicates that only 11% of this amount has been saved so far.