The Argentine pension system has broad coverage and pays reasonable benefits in relation to the income from the assets. However, there are at least 177 differential pension regimes, special, provincial, professional or non-contributory with its own rules, institutions and financing mechanisms, which differ from the general regime (SIPA -Sistema Integrado Previsional Argentino) and they account for 40% of retirements and pensions and more than half of the sector’s spending.

This is what is stated in the document “Exceptional pension regimes in Argentina”, prepared by Rafael Rofman, director of the CIPPEC Social Protection program, who assures that there are more than 3.7 million retirees and pensioners under exception regimes (one 40% of the total) and receive salaries that are up to 85% higher than the SIPA average.

The resources that society allocates to these schemes are equivalent to 7% of GDP, enough to multiply by 1.5 the consolidated investment in education, to urbanize almost all the popular neighborhoods or to double the extension of the high voltage electrical network.

“The exception regimes do not respond to a comprehensive strategy based on a careful analysis of the conditions of different groups of workers to identify those with greater vulnerabilities or merits, but to the specific success that different stakeholders they have had to obtain the approval of their regimes throughout the years, “said Rofman at a press conference, via zoom.

The non-contributory pensions They are the most relevant component in terms of coverage, but given the relatively low amounts they pay, their fiscal impact is less. Instead, provincial schemes are the most important, since they imply an expenditure of 2.5% of GDP.

“It is possible to define a path of reforms that, gradually, reduce the levels of fragmentation and, with them, the excessive costs, inequities and inefficiencies, ”Rofman recommended.

Argentina had several attempts to eliminate or reduce these schemes since the 1980s, albeit with limited success. So far in the 21st century, the importance of these regimes has increased, compounding the challenges. In particular, the number of retirements under the general ANSeS regime has remained stable since 2010, while retirements in the special regimes increased by more than 40%.

“In the European Union, 80% of the countries with these schemes are advancing in reforms to reduce them, as in Latin America is the case with Peru, Brazil and Colombia. In Argentina, on the contrary, of the seven special national regimes in force, five were re-established or created between 2005 and 2009. This trend has continued in recent years, deepening the problems of the system. For example, In 2020 alone, 33 projects were presented in the Chamber of Deputies that create new regimes or they expand the existing ones, and in the first months of 2021 the Executive Power announced two norms that expand existing schemes ”, Rofman assured.

