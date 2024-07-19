Mexico City.- In Mexico, women represent 40 percent of middle management, that is, personnel who occupy positions such as management, according to ICAMI, a center for management training and improvement.

With an average age of 40, more and more women are making room in these areas, compared to men.

Middle management is the staff that receives the strategic decisions and plans from the directors, in order to organize the teams in the areas that correspond to them so that the tasks and functions are carried out.

Regarding the level of preparation, the vast majority of middle managers, both women and men, have a bachelor’s degree.

It is also estimated that 50 percent of them have master’s degrees and more than five years of experience in middle management positions.

According to ICAMI, organisations are increasingly giving more importance to these intermediate positions, which is why their presence within the company is increasing.

One of the advantages for middle managers, of both genders, is that when Mexico’s economic sector recovered after the Covid-19 pandemic, more companies emerged, so the activities of these professionals were in demand, said Salvador Velázquez, national director of Marketing at ICAMI.

“In fact, in 2020, the number (of managers) decreased, as several companies closed or laid off people to survive,” said Velázquez.