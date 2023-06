How did you feel about the content of this article?

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz: coalition that governs Germany since 2021 suffers wear due to dispute between parties and the country’s complicated economic situation | Photo: EFE/EPA/Filip Singer

A poll by the Forsa institute released by broadcasters ntv and RTL showed that around 40% of Germans believe Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition, which has ruled Europe’s biggest economy since 2021, will fall apart before the end of the legislative period. regularly, in 2025.

This pessimism stems from disagreements between the acronyms, manifested in recent weeks, about environmental policies and the budget, in addition to the complicated economic situation in the country.

Last week, the Federal Statistics Office pointed out that Germany has officially entered a recession, as it has accumulated two consecutive quarters of economic contraction: the retraction was 0.3% in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous three months, when had been 0.5%.

Of those polled by Forsa, 54% said they were in favor of new elections if Scholz's coalition collapses.