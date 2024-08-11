Wrestling has a long history. Although its origin can be traced back to the Greeks, the reality is that its identity is closely linked to Mexico and, if you want to know a little more about this sport and enjoy a wide collection of related treasures, you cannot miss the museum dedicated to this discipline.

According to the criteria of

The Mexican Wrestling Museum (Mullme) displays a large private collection of objects related to this sport.You will be able to admire more than 6,800 items including original masks, mugs, belts, photographs, key chains, piggy banks, comics, plastic wrestlers in different poses and sizes, as well as specialized publications.

The intention, according to the creators of this place, is to be able to gather all the paraphernalia related to one of the most popular sports in Mexico. Visitors will be able to admire a extensive collection that began to be developed more than 40 years ago and is divided into different categories such as stamp albums, plastic figures, dolls, caps, trophies, movies and more.

The Mexican Wrestling Museum is located in Tijuanaspecifically on H. Galeana Street, 8186, in the central area of ​​this state located in Baja California, Mexico. It has hours from Friday to Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM

The above means that If you are located in any of the major cities in California You will have the opportunity to visit this museum just by taking a car trip. Well, according to Google Maps this is the time it would take to get there:

San Diego to Tijuana 37 minutes.

Los Angeles to Tijuana 2 hours 37 minutes.

San Francisco to Tijuana 8 hours.

There are thousands of special items. Photo:mullme.com Share

5 facts about Mexican wrestling

According to the digital platform Mexican, which recounts Mexico’s cultural heritage, What makes wrestling unique is that it mixes sport with theatrical sequences.Here are five facts you may not have known about this discipline: