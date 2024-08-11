According to the criteria of
The Mexican Wrestling Museum (Mullme) displays a large private collection of objects related to this sport.You will be able to admire more than 6,800 items including original masks, mugs, belts, photographs, key chains, piggy banks, comics, plastic wrestlers in different poses and sizes, as well as specialized publications.
The intention, according to the creators of this place, is to be able to gather all the paraphernalia related to one of the most popular sports in Mexico. Visitors will be able to admire a extensive collection that began to be developed more than 40 years ago and is divided into different categories such as stamp albums, plastic figures, dolls, caps, trophies, movies and more.
The Mexican Wrestling Museum is located in Tijuanaspecifically on H. Galeana Street, 8186, in the central area of this state located in Baja California, Mexico. It has hours from Friday to Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM
- San Diego to Tijuana 37 minutes.
- Los Angeles to Tijuana 2 hours 37 minutes.
- San Francisco to Tijuana 8 hours.
5 facts about Mexican wrestling
According to the digital platform Mexican, which recounts Mexico’s cultural heritage, What makes wrestling unique is that it mixes sport with theatrical sequences.Here are five facts you may not have known about this discipline:
- The first wrestling performances in Mexico took place in the 19th century during the time of the French intervention and came from foreigners.
- In 1863, Enrique Ugartechea became the first Mexican wrestler and created the foundations of what is now the sport.
- Salvador Lutteroth is considered the father of wrestling for having created the Mexican wrestling company in 1922, which held its first show in September 1933.
- High jumps outside the ring, ground holds and the use of ropes for leverage are part of the unique style of Mexican wrestling.
- In the 1950s, this sport reached its peak thanks to figures such as El Santo, Blue Demon and Rayo de Jalisco, who even ventured into the film industry.
