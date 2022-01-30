Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence announced that more than 40 ministries and government agencies will participate in the Human Fraternity Festival, which is organized by the Ministry in cooperation with the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, in the presence and participation of Al-Azhar and the Vatican, and under the patronage and presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, during the period from 2 To February 5 at Expo 2020 Dubai, the activities in which these entities participate focus on brainstorming workshops, forums, and workshops, under the umbrella of the national initiative “The Government is an Incubator for Tolerance.” The tolerance committees deployed in all government institutions will organize sub- and internal activities in The festival is part of its celebrations of the International Day of Human Fraternity, which was approved by the United Nations to commemorate the signing of the Abu Dhabi Document for Human Fraternity, which was signed by the Sheikh of Al-Azhar and the Pope of the Catholic Church under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces , on February 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

Afra Al-Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, said: The participation of all government institutions in the festival is of great importance because of its impact in promoting a culture of tolerance and human brotherhood among all workers in these institutions, as well as an opportunity to highlight the efforts of all tolerance committees in these institutions, which were established two years ago. Within the framework of the national initiative “the government is an incubator for tolerance,” stressing that the Human Fraternity Festival is an opportunity to review what has been accomplished by these committees, and hold brainstorming workshops to lay the foundations for developing work during the next stage.

“The government is an incubator of tolerance… Hopes and ambitions”

Al-Sabri added that the participation of the tolerance committees in the festival also paves the way for promoting the culture of human brotherhood, explaining the foundations of the Human Fraternity Document that was signed in Abu Dhabi, and the role of this document in efforts to bring peace, tolerance and coexistence to all continents of the world, and the prominent Emirati role in this field, praising the efforts that It was made by members of more than 40 tolerance committees during the last stage, whether within their institutions, or within the framework of joint cooperation among them. These efforts are supported and appreciated by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence under the umbrella of “the government is an incubator for tolerance.” Regarding the brainstorming workshop, “The government is an incubator for tolerance, hopes and ambitions,” Al-Sabri confirmed that it focuses on several axes, including the benefits of activating and promoting tolerance and human brotherhood in government institutions. It also focuses on translating the directives of our wise leadership regarding tolerance and human brotherhood on the ground, in addition to To enhance participation and transparency in these institutions, identify opportunities and possibilities for development and exchange experiences and knowledge, in relation to the topic of the session, expressing her hope that the session will come up with proposals and ideas to promote tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood in various state institutions.

Regarding the session’s working mechanism, Al-Sabri said: All representatives of ministries, agencies and members of tolerance committees will be divided into groups and a leader will be identified for each group, then ideas, proposals, and experiences will be exchanged, to come up with innovative and applicable ideas, then all outputs will be reviewed, to be integrated and scheduled within the final recommendations of the session .

Discussion session:

Human brotherhood is the main line of defense in the time of “Corona”

Al-Sabri said: The session “Human Fraternity is a basic line of defense in the time of Corona” is one of the most important main events of the Human Fraternity Festival, because it relates to the efforts of all government institutions in confronting the pandemic, stressing that a large number of ministries and bodies will participate in the discussion session that deals with the efforts of all These institutions in the face of the pandemic, and the position of human brotherhood in this confrontation, stressing that all Emirati institutions have been keen since the first day to confront this pandemic to work to strengthen and protect the UAE society in all its categories, and its members without discrimination or preference for anyone at the expense of others, and this image is the loftiest scenes The confrontation at the global level, because it reinforced the principle of human brotherhood alone in all its practices and efforts to protect the UAE society in all its categories.

She indicated that the participants in the “Human Fraternity” session, a basic line of defense in the time of Corona, from all ministries, will present their testimony to history about the achievements of the UAE locally and globally in facing the pandemic, through attitudes, efforts, and levels of achievement, from which everyone benefited locally and a large number of countries world at the international level.