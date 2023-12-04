The sales of PlayStation 5 they continue to grow. So far this fiscal year alone, it has been reported that Sony’s latest console has managed to sell more than 7.1 million units. Now, New information has revealed that more than 40,000 PlayStation units are sold per day.

According to a report by Finbold, it has been revealed that, by October 2023, An average of 1,238,109 units of the PlayStation 5 console were sold monthly. The average is approximately 285,718 units weekly and 40,705 daily.

Considering that we are in the end of year season, and the PlayStation 5 Slim is now available, this average number is very likely to increase once 2023 ends. Currently, Sony has revealed that since its launch in late 2020, the PS5 has sold more than 45 million units, so it expects it to reach 100 million within two or three years.

Let us remember that, at the time, Sony was not able to meet the high demand for the PlayStation 5. This console arrived at a difficult time for the industry. Thanks to the pandemic, not only were there serious distribution issues, but we also saw a chip shortage that affected hardware production. This gave rise to a shortage of consoles that was taken advantage of by resellers, who hoarded all the available PS5s.and increased their prices online.

However, Sony has done everything it can to remedy this. The increase in demand can also be attributed to other factors, particularly the recent reduction in global prices. The exorbitant starting price and persistent stock shortages made purchasing a PS5 almost impossible and economically not viable.. The current price cuts have served as a compelling incentive for many players.

Along with this, Sony has made its hardware extremely attractive, both for individual users, as well as for collectors who enjoy special editions and color variations. At the same time, Sony has presented a new version of its latest console, the PS5 Slim. This hardware retains the same technological features that define the standard PS5, but is now packaged in a more compact format. Additionally, it includes an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and a 1TB SSD, giving users expanded internal storage options.

Finally, we must not forget the software offer. Although the list is not as large as many would like, Titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War RagnarokMavel’s Spider-Man 2, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Last of Us Part I, Gran Turismo 7 and, of course, the third party offer is not far behind with Final Fantasy XVI and in the future we will see Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Death Stranding 2

With the success of the PlayStation 5, Sony is expected to continue its efforts to make the console extremely attractive to the general public.so we could well be facing hardware that finally manages to overcome the barrier of 155 million units sold for the PlayStation 2. We can only wait. On related topics, PlayStation Portal beats the Xbox Series X|S in sales. Likewise, Sony PlayStation is facing a historic lawsuit.

The PlayStation 5 is a great console, with a great series of offers that are very worthwhile. In this way, it is not a big surprise to hear that Sony’s platform is taking this generation by storm. However, there is still room for improvement in multiple sections that go beyond distribution, especially in the offering of games per year, which is currently reduced to two or three.

