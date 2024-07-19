The founder of the hedge fund Citadel is the world’s second-richest investor and, as of a few hours ago, the owner of Apex, “the largest and most complete stegosaurus ever found.” Kenneth C. Griffin has paid $44.6 million, about 40.8 million euros, to buy a skeleton measuring 3.35 metres high and 6.1 metres long at an auction held this Wednesday at Sotheby’s. A disbursement much higher than the six million dollars that were expected to be raised and with which he has broken the market: it is the highest amount ever paid for a dinosaur skeleton, and exceeds the $32 million that Abu Dhabi paid for Stan, a Tyrannosaurus Rex four years ago.

Apex, discovered just two years ago in a region of Colorado (USA), well known for its Upper Jurassic sites, stood out from the start as one of the few skeletons found intact, the auction house notes. Of the 319 bones that make up the skeleton, at least 254 were found in the area. Its future will now depend on being exhibited in an American museum, given that Griffin has stressed that “Apex was born in the United States and will stay in the United States.”

This is not Griffin’s first Jurassic adventure, having already donated $16.5 million to a Chicago museum in 2018 to finance the exhibition of a cast of the largest dinosaur yet discovered, but it is one of the first known forays by the big wolves of Wall Street into this market, which until now had received more attention from Hollywood figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio or Nicolas Cage. To date, Griffin’s history as a collector had been limited to the art world, where he is known both for his strong bidding at auctions and in the private buying market. In 2020, he paid $100 million for a Basquiat, a small amount compared to the $500 million he had paid five years earlier in a transaction in which he managed to get two works, Number 17A by Jackson Pollock and Exchangeby Willem de Kooning. A small thing for an investor whose fortune amounts to 37 billion dollars and of which he has spent more than 1 billion to build a house for his mother in the most luxurious area of ​​Palm Beach, Florida, even though to do so he has previously had to buy and demolish a total of 13 different properties.

The origin of his interest in collecting dates back, as he himself has acknowledged, to a trip to New York in 1999 when, by chance, he entered the Sotheby’s auction house and saw one of Degas’s dancers. Days later he wanted to buy the sculpture, but was unsuccessful. “I was outbid; I tried to buy it, but the hammer fell, it was not my offer, I was not prepared to go that high,” he acknowledged in a meeting with the co-founder of the Carlyle venture capital fund, David Rubenstein, as reported by Magazine Vanity Fair“I had never felt so frustrated in my life. I hung up the phone and called Sotheby’s the next day and offered more money to buy it, and that was the beginning of my passion for art,” he added.

Griffin’s collecting hobby is shared by a handful of top fund managers, who also enjoy significant tax benefits from it. This is the case of J. Tomlinson Hill, who was a vice president at Blackstone, where he was head of the hedge fund division (hedge funds)who is currently one of the world’s largest art collectors. His collection contains works by Rubens, Warhol, Picasso, Bacon and Caravaggio. “I don’t collect. Rather, I look for works of art that speak to me and that can then converse with the other pieces I have.”assured The country just over two years ago. The origin of his collection? A Campbell’s soup can painted by Warhol for which he paid around $340,000.

Steve Cohen has many hobbies. The founder of the hedge fund Point72 also owns the New York Mets baseball team and owns, among other works, The dream Picasso’s painting. A painting for which he paid 155 million dollars in 2013 to casino magnate Steve Wynn. But his collection, which rotates quarterly among the fund’s various offices in the US, the UK and Asia, is much larger and is valued at more than 1 billion dollars. It represents a small part of a fortune estimated at more than 13 billion dollars.

In Europe, the greatest exponent of the collecting hobby is Edouard Carmignac, founder of an investment firm that has managed assets worth more than 50 billion euros. The investor owns a collection of more than 300 works of art by artists such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Jean-Michel Basquiat, an artist who painted a portrait of Carmignac in the 1980s that, according to the businessman, inspired the management company’s logo.

But it’s not all luxurious foundations and apartments in Manhattan decorated with works valued at millions of dollars. In 2021, one of the pioneers of the world of hedge funds, Michael Steinhardt, was forced to return nearly two hundred works of art valued at more than $70 million. A federal investigation revealed that these were works looted from sites in a total of 11 countries, including Egypt, Greece, Israel, Syria and Turkey. According to the investigation, the investor, whose fortune is more than $1.2 billion, demonstrated for decades “a voracious appetite for looted artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he bought and sold or the serious cultural damage he caused throughout the world.” Steinhardt andHe avoided prison, but in exchange he had to accept a lifelong ban on collecting works of art..

