Disha Patni has 40 million followers on Instagram. Please tell that Disha Patni is very active on social media. Disha has a huge fan following on all social media platforms. Disha’s number of followers has gone up to 40 million on Instagram. Disha has shared the video, thanking her fans for the love and support.

Disha has shared a video of herself doing squats in the gym. Disha is seen doing workouts by lifting 60 kilograms on her shoulder. Disha shared the video, writing, ‘Absolutely 40 million such, weighing 60 kilograms, my dear fanclubs, thank you all for your love and support. I am nothing without you people. ‘

Disha Patni has also thanked her fans in her Insta Story.

Talking about Disha Patni’s professional life, she was last seen in the film ‘Malang’. Apart from him, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Aditya Roy Kapur played the lead roles in this crime-thriller film.

She will now be seen in Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. According to the report, Salman Khan will be shooting the film in October. The film has 10 to 12 days of shooting left. The schedule also has a song, which will be shot on Salman and Disha.