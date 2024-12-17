The future of nuclear energy has an Extremaduran color; at least in its first stages. The central Almaraz It will be the first to close, according to the calendar agreed between the Government, the companies and Enresa – the organization that manages waste. It will be…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only