Bamako (Agencies)

Gunmen killed about 40 people in an attack on a village in central Mali where rebels are active, local officials said yesterday.

The attack took place in the village of Djiguibombo in the Mopti region, one of several areas in northern and central Mali where armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS have been active for more than 10 years.

“It was a very serious attack. Armed men surrounded the village and shot people. It was a massacre. Some people managed to escape but many were killed, most of them men,” said Bankass Mayor Moulaye Guindo.

“The attack began before nightfall and lasted about three hours,” a local source said, adding, “Dozens were killed, more than half of them young men, and some of the victims were slaughtered.”

Since 2012, Mali has been witnessing bloody attacks carried out by various groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and ISIS, in addition to bandits and criminal gangs.