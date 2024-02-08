The products have become some of the most desired cell phones, tablets and mixed reality devices in recent years. In this way, it recently became popular a video where we can see someone stealing 40 iPhone in broad daylight, and without any authority intervening.

A video has become popular on sites like Twitter and TikTok where we can see a thief grab about 40 iPhones that were on the counter of an Apple Store. None of the buyers intervene, beyond the person who recorded this incident, and You can see a patrol car parked outside the store, but there is no sign of trying to stop the crime.

This is why stores in Oakland are shutting down and why you can't have nice things. pic.twitter.com/98DLSDwRtO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 7, 2024

Despite the video's wide circulation, several people mistakenly identified Oakland, United States, as the location of the incident. However, The E'ville Eye has noted that Oakland is not home to any Apple stores within the city limits. Instead, Surrounding cities, such as San José and San Francisco, do have multiple Apple Stores.

At the moment it is unknown if the thief has been arrested, although it is reported that three individuals with 75 stolen iPhones have been arrested in the state of Oakland in recent days. On related topics, it looks like a foldable iPhone is on the way. Likewise, WhatsApp would have copied this function from Apple.

This is a very strange case. I can't imagine a place where a robbery of this magnitude would take place in broad daylight, and with multiple people watching this happen. Not only was the security of the place bad, but the absence of police is something that should be very worrying.

