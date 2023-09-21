During the last few months, federal representatives and senators have focused on promoting and approving initiatives to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) that seek to benefit workers in the Mexican formal sector.

And among the many proposals to reform the Federal Labor Law, the one that proposes a new work week of only 40 days in Mexico. However, it seems not everything is positive.

And, according to business organizations such as the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), the proposal to reduce the working week could get companies into trouble.

This is what has to be said about the leaders of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), giving workers one more day of rest each week would mean a greater operational expenses for companies, especially for micro and small companies.

40-hour work day: Can you be FIRED if the LFT initiative is approved?/Photo: Unsplash

The most important business organizations in the Mexican national territory have emphasized the above, taking into account that only the corporations that operate in the Mexican Republic are barely integrating the new labor changes.

Among the labor reform initiatives that have been endorsed in the Congress of the Union most recently, the so-called “Decent Vacations” stands out, along with the prohibition of subcontracting and the increase in the minimum wage.

Under this tenor, both the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), have warned that, among the consequences that could have if a new 40-hour work week is approved in Mexico is the dismissal of formal workers, which implies higher production costs for companies, so some would opt for the automation of their processes.

Still, it is still too early to determine whether companies would end up making the decision to lay off many of their workers as the workweek from 48 hours to 40 hours. Furthermore, it must be remembered that the LFT protects employees against unjustified dismissal.

The above taking into account that the federal deputies have just postponed the discussion in the plenary session of the labor reform to increase 1 more day of rest per week for the workforce, so there is a long legislative path left to travel.

