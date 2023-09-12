Although different reform initiatives have been promoted and approved Federal Labor Law (LFT) to provide greater benefits to the working class in the formal sector, the truth is that, to date, there is still much to do in labor matters.

In this sense, one of the reform proposals to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) that has raised the most positive expectations in formal workers is the one that contemplates the reduction of the work week from 48 hours to 40 hours.

Under this context, below we will give you the 4 keys to the LFT reform proposal to reduce the work week to 40 hours so that you keep in mind the most relevant things prior to your discussion.

First of all, let’s talk about the date of discussion of the proposal for a new 40-hour work week, which was presented in the Chamber of Deputies in the last regular session, which was endorsed by the Labor Commissionalthough it did not manage to be passed to the plenary session because the period had ended.

40 hour work day? 4 keys to the reform of the LFT that makes us dream / Photo: Unsplash

Thus, with the beginning of the new regular session period, which began on September 1, 2023, it is expected that the initiative to amend the LFT will be debated soon, taking into account that weeks ago the coordinator of the bench of Morena in the lower house of the Congress of the Union, the Morenoist Ignacio Mierhe announced that he would do everything possible for this, although A specific date cannot be specified..

For its part, another key point of the reform proposal for a new work week is the refusal that the private initiative has given towards this labor reform. It is in this way that organizations such as the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) have pointed out that This initiative would harm the private initiative and, therefore, jobs in Mexico, taking into account that they are barely integrating the most recent reforms, such as the increase from 6 to 12 days of vacation with the first working year, the increase in salary minimum and the prohibition of subcontracting.

For its part, one of the encouragements regarding the proposal to reform the LFT to have a 40-hour work week in Mexico is the relative majority that the Morena bench has in the Chamber of Deputies, so there is a high probability that, if it is raised to the plenary session, it will be endorsed.

Finally, a fourth key point is the impact that the 40-hour work week would have on the national industry, since the Morenoist deputies themselves have emphasized that The construction industry, mainly, could have negative consequences with the labor reform, because giving workers 2 days of rest per week would imply more costs for companies, while some companies would seek to automate their processes, which would result in layoffs.

