The activities of the eighth session of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth, organized by “From afar”, the “Fan” Foundation, which is concerned with promoting and supporting media art for children and young people in the UAE, will host 40 foreign films, which will be shown during the period from 10 to 15 October, under the slogan “Think.” Cinema”. Foreign films, which make up half of the total number of films participating in the festival this year, are divided into five of the festival’s seven categories, which are fiction films, student-made films, international short films, animation films, and documentaries, and reveal unique artistic cinematic visions of childhood from different cultures of the world.

Those wishing to watch the films and follow the activities of the festival can access the following link:

www.siff.ae





