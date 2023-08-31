And the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of a Ukrainian march targeting the capital, Moscow, on Thursday morning.

The ministry added that the march was shot down near the city of Voskresensk, southeast of Moscow.

Both sides of the conflict exchange attacks using drones, as Kiev announced on Wednesday that it had been subjected to the heaviest drone attack since spring.

And the military administration of the city of Kiev wrote on Telegram: “Kiev has not witnessed an attack of such force since the spring. In total, more than 20 hostile targets were destroyed by air defense forces.”

On Wednesday morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the air defense systems shot down 3 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk Province, one over Oryol Province, and one over Kaluga Province, and repelled an attack on the Pskov Province airport.

The intense Ukrainian attack on the marches on Wednesday morning also coincided with an attempt to land freely across the Black Sea and directing an operation towards the Russian fleet in that region, which is also witnessing an escalation.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, one of the naval fleet aircraft destroyed 4 Ukrainian speedboats carrying about 50 paratroopers, in an operation in the Black Sea waters.