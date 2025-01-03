01/03/2025



40 firefighters from the Generalitat work in the extinguishing a fire that burns a warehouse on Europa Avenue in Equalizer (Barcelona) since this Friday around 3:55 p.m., when they received the notice.

As reported in a message in ‘X’ this Friday collected by Europa Press, they have been activated 16 endowments of the body: 9 water vehicles, 3 escalators, 3 light coordination and command vehicles and 1 joint team with the Firefighters Operational Support Group (GROS) and the Medical Emergency System (SEM).

The firefighters have indicated that they are working from the outside, prioritizing that the fire spread to the adjacent warehouses, since, upon their arrival, the fire was fully developed.

With the work in the early morning, the intensity of the fire and the risk of spread has decreased and, according to the first information, there were no injuries.









Civil Protection, for its part, has reported in ‘X’ that the Operational Coordination Center of Catalonia (CECAT) is also monitoring the fire and recommends closing the windows to local residents who notice discomfort from the smoke.