A total of 40 families in the Region of Murcia already own the social housing where they have resided for 25 years thanks to the measure promoted by the regional Executive with the aim that they can allocate the social rental income, which they paid monthly to the Regional administration, to other basic needs.

The general director of Housing, José Francisco Lajara, presided over the signing of eight new deeds this week, in addition to the 32 that have been made since last December and that allow these families to acquire ownership of their homes to guarantee thus its permanence in them.

“This week eight new families from Abarán, Archena, Bullas, Cehegín, Fortuna, La Unión, Las Torres de Cotillas and Molina de Segura are now full owners of their home,” said the director, who highlighted “the effort made to pay the social rent for these dwellings for 25 years ».

Lajara affirmed that the voluntary acquisition of these properties was launched due to the economic consequences derived from the coronavirus pandemic, “to alleviate the monthly rent burden and improve the domestic economy of these people, who have very limited incomes and in many cases sometimes they are retired elderly people. ‘

The beneficiaries of this measure are those families that have been paying rent for social housing in the regional park for more than 25 years. In addition, this limit is reduced to ten years for victims of domestic violence, victims of terrorism, long-term unemployed for more than 50 years, large families, single parents or someone with a disability.