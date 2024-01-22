The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi revealed its plan to install 40 sensors to monitor annoying odors in the emirate during the current year, as part of the project to establish a “network to monitor annoying odors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,” which enables the authority to monitor air pollution and annoying odors, and follow up on the activities that cause them in all areas. across the emirate, to reduce them, noting that the project will contribute to identifying the current reality and developing an action plan to control these odors in Abu Dhabi in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

In detail, the Authority reported that it installed two mobile stations and 10 sensors to monitor annoying odors, during the past year, after collecting real-time monitoring data, and tracking gases from facilities and activities that produce odor-causing gases in the emirate, where fixed and mobile technologies are used to detect the causing gases. for these scents.

The authority indicated that the most important pollutants in Abu Dhabi are suspended particles in the air and ground ozone, while sulfur dioxide levels are within the limits allowed by the state in most areas of the air quality monitoring network, but an increase in its concentration has been observed during the past few years in the area. Al Dhafra, pointing out that the concentration levels of hydrogen sulfide are within the range of levels that are not harmful to public health in the emirate, despite the recording of repeated incidents of the spread of unpleasant odors resulting from the emissions of this pollutant into the air.

The Authority pointed out the development of a new advanced system for modeling air quality in Abu Dhabi, as part of its endeavor to enhance its capabilities in dealing with emissions, and to create a framework for modeling them according to the needs of the emirate, as the work aims to reduce air pollution in Abu Dhabi and enhance its quality, in addition to supporting the evaluation of the effectiveness of air quality in Abu Dhabi. Action plans and future policies. The new system also contributes to ensuring better air quality for all by making science-based decisions and using advanced technologies, to achieve the optimal balance between economic growth, environmental protection, and social well-being.

The Authority confirmed that the system also contributes to the evaluation of air pollutant dispersion models, which are models that show the distribution of pollutant levels in the air, with the aim of assessing the environmental impact of pollution sources, in addition to supporting the new modeling system for the evaluation of air pollution control plans, laws and strategies in this field, to improve air quality. And develop forecasts for future trends related to planning options by region.

The system also helps increase the accuracy of air quality forecasts that are published to the public, as well as enhance scientific knowledge and support research on air quality in Abu Dhabi and the country, with a special focus on ozone and fine particles suspended in the air.

It is worth noting that all air quality monitoring stations affiliated with the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi are equipped with a sensor to monitor meteorological elements, which are essential elements for understanding ambient air quality patterns and local meteorological conditions. The measured meteorological elements are “wind speed, wind direction, and temperature.” Temperature, relative humidity, radiation, and atmospheric pressure.

Smoke emissions monitoring

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has confirmed its work on implementing an electronic link project for the continuous monitoring system for chimney emissions of major industrial establishments, and establishing an integrated data system that electronically links industrial establishment chimney gas emissions data with the Authority’s database, to help improve emissions inventory reports, emissions modeling, and air quality management. .

The project will help verify the process of implementing the activity of collecting air pollutant data in a timely manner from continuous monitoring systems for industrial chimneys, and provide high-quality emissions data to support the Authority’s activities to monitor air pollution and reduce emissions.