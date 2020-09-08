Viral Video: Video of 5 nurses from Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s village Gursar Modia viral, allegations of molestation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken a major decision on Tuesday after 40 employees and policemen working at his office and government house were found infected with the corona virus. He has now isolated himself for the next 1 month. That is, he will not meet anyone during this time. However, they will continue to work through video conferencing to ensure smooth functioning of government.In a press release issued by the government, CM Gehlot has been quoted as saying that in this period of crisis of Kovid-19 epidemic, protecting the lives of the people of the state is the highest priority of the government. For this, the state government is making every effort with the expansion and strengthening of medical facilities, but the infection of this epidemic can be prevented only by everyone’s participation. ‘He appealed to the people to apply masks, keep social distancing, avoid crowds, keep social interaction to a minimum, leave home only when necessary and maintain all other health protocols with full responsibility. Gehlot said that social distancing and adherence to health protocols are the main measures to prevent the rising infection of Kovid-19. This infection can be controlled by protecting itself.For this purpose, according to the advice of doctors, the Chief Minister has decided not to meet all the people including the common man for the next one month. During this time he will participate only through video conference for good governance. It is worth noting that in the past days, around 40 personnel and police personnel and RAC personnel belonging to the Chief Minister’s security were also found corona infected in the Chief Minister’s residence and office.