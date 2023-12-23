With the holiday season approaching, Brazilian shoppers are eager to cross items off their to-do list. gifts, and many resort to last-minute shopping to ensure they have everything they need before the celebrations. According to the Holiday Insights report from Criteo, a commerce media company, 43% of respondents said they usually go to physical stores for last-minute purchases.

Thus, the This is Money listed some retailers that, in addition to working with e-commerce, maintain physical stores in several cities across the country. There are suggestions starting at R$7.90:



#Christmas #gift #suggestions #buy #minute