E.A major fire in a storage hall of the Rheinbahn in Düsseldorf resulted in damage of presumably several million euros. According to the fire brigade, 40 buses were destroyed on Thursday night. The Rheinbahn assumes that the damage to the burned down buses and the hall will add up to several million euros, as a spokeswoman for the transport company announced in the morning.

According to the fire brigade, the fire could be held back by a rapid and massive extinguishing operation, thus preventing the flames from spreading to the tram depot. According to a fire department spokesman, the fire was extinguished in the morning. No one was injured.

According to the fire brigade, the control center received several emergency calls around 1 a.m. Witnesses reported a great glow of flames and heavy smoke development in the depot in Düsseldorf-Heerdt. When the fire brigade arrived, the hall complex was already completely on fire. According to the spokesman, “popping noises” could also be heard. The fire brigade attributes the noises to burst tires. At the moment there is no evidence of another cause for the noise, it said. The fire brigade was on site with 80 emergency services.

At first there was no information about the cause of the fire. The police have taken over the investigation. As a police spokeswoman said in the morning, the police fire department is on site with an expert.

According to the Rheinbahn, buses and trains run largely as planned. The transport company said that there could be delays on individual routes, especially in the morning hours.