The House of Representatives approved by 368 votes to 57 this massive package of military, humanitarian and economic aid, the details of which were agreed upon in advance by the two parties, thus moving the ball to the court of the Senate, which is expected to approve it by the end of this week or next week.

President Biden has asked Congress to approve $33 billion in aid to Ukraine.

$20 billion of the new package will be allocated for military aid, more than $8 billion for economic support, $3 billion for humanitarian aspects, and $500 million for food security.

It is expected that this package will also include allocations to increase the military equipment provided to Ukraine.