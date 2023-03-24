Next are contract and offer services, which accounted for 19.5% of complaints last year.

Billing and contracting services were the problems most reported by consumers on the platform consumer.gov.br last year. They corresponded to more than 40% of the complaints registered on the platform.

The data are from the consumer report released by the federal government. Here’s the full (7 MB).

The balance sheets show that since 2016 (latest public data available) the collection and contracting of services have been at the top of the ranking. Next, contract and offer appear, which accounted for 19.5% of complaints.

Read the list of top reported issues:

billing and contracting: 40.5%;

contract and offer: 19.5%;

attendance and sac: 16%;

quality addiction: 12.9%;

personal data and privacy: 4.7%;

product delivery: 4.4%;

information: 1.2%;

health and safety: 0.6%.

biggest complaints

the portal of consumer.gov.br received 141.6 thousand complaints related to credit, debit and store cards This is an increase of 7.6% compared to 2021.

Breaking down by segment, banks, finance companies and card issuers received most (26.4%) of complaints in 2022. Then come telecommunications operators, which led the list from 2016 to 2019, followed by transport airline, e-commerce and travel, tourism and accommodation.

The average solution rate for companies on the portal was 77.4%, and the average response time was 7 days. The segment that most managed to resolve complaints was that of telecommunications operators (86.8%).

For the 1st time, the number of complaints resolved by companies registered a decrease in relation to the previous year. It went from 1.43 million in 2021 to 1.29 million last year, a drop of 9.8%.