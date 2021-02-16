The spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, revealed the provision of the “Covid-19” vaccine to 40.48 per cent of the total population in the country in addition to the success in vaccinating 48.46 per cent of the elderly group, while work is currently underway with the concerned health authorities on Determine the periodicity of taking the vaccine, as is the case with other vaccines, such as the seasonal flu vaccine, in order to ensure adequate immunity for people.

During the press briefing held by the UAE government on the developments of the new Corona virus “Covid-19”, Dr. Farida Al Hosani confirmed that the UAE has demonstrated qualitative readiness in addressing the Covid-19 virus crisis and has provided an excellent model in containing the pandemic.

And she said that the country has achieved a global health achievement by providing more than 5 million doses of the Corona vaccine, at a rate of 52.56 doses for every 100 people, while the number of examinations exceeded more than 28 million, an achievement that is counted for the UAE, which confirms day after day that it is a model to follow in the face of the “Covid” pandemic – 19 “.

And she added: “The Ministry of Health continues to provide vaccination with doses of the” Covid-19 “vaccine in most of its health facilities, with priority given to vaccinating the most vulnerable groups, especially the elderly citizens and residents with chronic diseases and people of determination, in order to preserve their health and safety, in addition to focusing on the second dose. For all the different community groups that received the first dose of the vaccine in the previous period.

She said: “We have succeeded in reaching the vaccination of 48.46 per cent of the elderly group, which is an achievement that is added to the country’s record in an effort to gain access to the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and complications resulting from the disease, which will in turn contribute to controlling the” Covid 19 “virus. .

And it indicated that the vaccine was provided to 40.48 percent of the total population in the country, in line with the plan established to provide the vaccine to 50 percent of the total population during the first quarter of this year.

Farida Al Hosani confirmed that the UAE began the vaccination campaign with Corona vaccines after ensuring their safety and effectiveness and ensuring that they meet all international specifications.

She explained that the vaccine prepares the body to fight infection from the virus or different types of bacteria. The vaccines contain inactive or weak parts of the organism that causes the disease or the genetic code that would create the same response and stimulate the immune system and that pushes the body’s immune system to recognize the intruder body. And the production of antibodies to learn how to fight it.

She noted that the Sinopharm vaccine works by using dead virus particles to expose the body’s immune system to the virus without risking a violent reaction and works to stimulate the human immune system and form antibodies to fight the Covid 19 virus.

And she added that the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine works with RNA technology, which means that part of the genetic code of the Corona virus is injected inside the body, which stimulates it to start producing proteins similar to the protein on the shell of the virus, while the AstraZeneca vaccine and the “Sputnik -” vaccine are based on “Sputnik V” On a viral vector, that is, it is based on another virus, a modified adenovirus, and adding particles of the emerging corona virus. The virus is weak, but sufficient to stimulate the body to produce the necessary antibodies to fight the disease.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani stated that there are many differences related to the method of manufacturing and preserving vaccines, but despite these differences, vaccines are similar in stimulating the body and immune cells to produce antibodies, which gives the body the necessary immunity in the event of exposure to the virus.

She explained that the clinical trials of Sinopharma showed that its vaccine can reduce the chances of infection with the Coronavirus and prevent complications resulting from the disease, but no one can yet determine the duration of the continuation of protection, as is the case with all vaccines developed to address the Corona virus.

She noted that it is possible for the level of antibodies to decrease over the course of months, but the immune system also contains special cells called “memory cells” that may retain information about the Corona virus for long periods that may reach years, meaning that these cells can remember the pathogen in case of encounter The infection again and stimulates the immune system to reproduce the antibodies that fight the virus.

And she added: “The researchers found that these cells underwent many cycles of mutations even after recovery and were thus able to produce more effective antibodies than those initially caused by the infection. Additional laboratory tests also indicated that these antibodies were also able to identify the strains.” Such as the South African strain. “

Farida Al Hosani said that by following up on the latest scientific developments in the subject of mutated strains of SARS Covid-2 virus, we find that studies have shown the variation of vaccinations in the degree of their effectiveness with the South African strain, and vaccinations are still effective despite this disparity and therefore it is important to emphasize the importance of taking the vaccine and completing the second dose of these vaccines. “.

And she added, “We are currently working with the concerned health authorities to determine the periodicity of taking the vaccine, as is the case with other vaccines, such as the seasonal flu vaccine, in order to ensure that people have adequate immunity.”

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, a spokesperson for the health sector in the country, said: “We have received many questions about the causes of exposure to the virus, despite the vaccination, and as is the nature of the work of medical vaccines, most of the recorded infections occur after the first dose and the causes are due to exposure to the virus from the community before immunity is formed. Sufficient in the body to prevent disease, which is expected to reach a period of not less than two weeks after the second dose.

She added, “We advise all individuals to adhere to and not tolerate taking the second dose to ensure the highest rate of disease prevention and to continue preventive measures even after obtaining the two doses.”

And she indicated that for people who were exposed to the disease after taking the first dose, and in the event of infection without symptoms or with minor symptoms, we advise them to complete the second dose after full recovery from the disease.

She added that if the symptoms are moderate or severe and require admission to the hospital, then we advise individuals to see a doctor and do immunological tests to determine the need to take the second dose.

She emphasized that vaccinations are the best way to defeat this pandemic, and the higher the level of vaccination in the community, the higher the percentage of immunity in this community, and thus we were closer to achieving recovery, as acquiring herd immunity through the vaccine is the most successful way to eliminate the virus.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani thanked the community members for the wide response to the national vaccination campaign, as it represents the best option to preserve the health of the community and reach the stage of recovery.

For her part, Mona Khalil, Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Community Development, said during her talk about the efforts made to support the mental health of various groups of society – that the balance in the measures adopted by the UAE to address the repercussions of the Covid-19 crisis highlighted its efficiency by achieving strategic balance as a basic pillar for dealing with the crisis.

She emphasized that the wise leadership was keen to include society as a priority and take into account all the impacts that may arise due to the pandemic, and support it with preventive initiatives and means that guarantee its safety and stability.

And she explained that this pandemic was characterized by its impact on many societal aspects, perhaps the most prominent of which is the psychological aspect, which in turn affects all aspects that may cause repercussions if not dealt with properly.

She added that it is necessary to anticipate preventive methods that support psychological well-being and to ensure the provision of specialized psychological support in order to maintain high mental health.

Mona Khalil, Director of the Governmental Communication Department at the Ministry of Community Development, said that the Ministry of Community Development is continuing its vigorous efforts through a package of initiatives and services to ensure community support to overcome the challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, as the state has ensured payment of treatment costs for critical cases infected with “Covid-19” for The stem cell pathway, as the Emirates Red Crescent Authority has taken care of the families of all deceased persons due to the virus of all nationalities in the country.

She stated that, in an effort to promote mental health in the community, the initiative “psychological support line” was launched for frontline workers by allocating a separate phone line to provide moral and psychological support to the heroes of our first line of defense .. noting that this initiative comes within the framework of the efforts and attention given by the wise leadership. To support the champions of the first line of defense in the face of the emerging corona virus pandemic at the state level.

Mona Khalil, Director of the Governmental Communication Department at the Ministry of Community Development, explained that a “psychological support line” was provided to all members of society to enable them to face the psychological challenges left by the crisis through telephone and electronic communication channels that preserve the privacy and security of individuals, while the initiative “We are yours.” For senior citizens, which aims to achieve family cohesion and community cohesion, in addition to the launch of the “You Important” campaign, which targeted workers to enhance concern for mental health.

She added that in the context of its keenness to support and empower the family and its members, the Ministry of Community Development continues to provide a free service for family counseling, in addition to the “Taalif Live” episodes that are broadcast weekly through the ministry’s account on the Instagram website to provide family counseling and advisory services. Free “remote” for all community members.

She indicated that the National Psychological Support Campaign “Don’t Cryo They” was also launched, which lasted for 7 weeks through social media platforms and achieved more than 900,000 interactions and participation from various segments of society.

She emphasized that the UAE is a vivid example of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of the other, as it includes more than 200 nationalities enjoying a decent life, respect and tolerance, which is a gateway to psychological happiness and community health .. She said that our role is great as individuals in this unique society in its composition, so every individual is a fundamental supporter of the other, which is the point. The first that contributes to the formation of strong mental immunity and is the basis for preventing diseases and other repercussions.

And she called for the importance of focusing on groups of society that need psychological support greatly, such as children and the elderly, and educating them on positive practices and activities that support psychological well-being.

She said that in this pandemic, it is natural for a person to become anxious and therefore we have to take many measures to preserve mental health by moving away from sources of anxiety and rumors, exercising and communicating with family, relatives and friends through social media while working with the wisdom that says: “Be optimistic and wake up.” Its owner is a state of positivity and raises anxiety and relaxes the soul.





