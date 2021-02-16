During the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus, the UAE government announced the achievement of a global health achievement by providing more than five million doses of the Corona vaccine, as it was provided to 40.48% of the total population in the country, while the number of tests exceeded More than 28 million tests, indicating that the vaccine is the best way to defeat the pandemic, so we are currently working with the concerned health authorities to determine the provision of the vaccine periodically, as is the case with other vaccines, such as the seasonal flu vaccine, to ensure that people are provided with appropriate immunity.

The spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, said that the rate of providing the vaccine amounted to 52.56 doses per 100 people, and she confirmed that the Ministry of Health continues to provide the vaccine, with priority given to the elderly citizens and residents with chronic diseases and people of determination, in order to preserve their health and safety. , In addition to focusing on the second dose for all groups of society that received the first dose of the vaccine in the previous period. She added: “We have succeeded in reaching the vaccination of 48.46% of the elderly group, which is an achievement to be added to the state’s record, in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and complications resulting from the disease, which will contribute to controlling the virus, as has been done Providing the vaccine to 40.48% of the total population in the country, which is in line with the plan established to provide the vaccine for 50% of the total population, during the first quarter of this year.

Al Hosani explained that the body’s immune system recognizes the intruder body, and produces antibodies to learn how to fight it, noting that the vaccine prepares the body to fight infection with the virus, or different types of bacteria.

She indicated that the “Sinopharm” vaccine works by using dead virus particles to expose the body’s immune system to the virus without risking a violent reaction. The vaccine stimulates the immune system and forms antibodies to fight the virus, pointing out that the “Pfizer – Biontech” vaccine works with DNA technology. Ribosome, where part of the genetic code of the Corona virus is injected inside the body, which stimulates it to start producing proteins similar to the protein (s) on the shell of the virus.

Al Hosani confirmed that the “AstraZenica” vaccine and the “Sputnik-V” vaccine depend on a viral vector, meaning that it is based on another virus, the adenovirus, that has been modified and added particles of the Corona virus, and the virus is weak but sufficient to stimulate the body to produce antibodies to fight the disease. Noting that many people focus on differences in vaccines, and there are many differences related to the method of manufacturing and preserving them, but despite these differences, vaccines are similar in stimulating the body and immune cells to produce antibodies, which gives the body the necessary immunity in the event of exposure to the virus.

Al Hosani said: “Clinical trials of (Sinopharma) showed that its vaccine can reduce the chances of infection with the Coronavirus, and prevent complications resulting from the disease, but no one has yet been able to determine how long the protection will last, as is the case with all vaccines developed to address the Corona virus, The researchers found that these cells underwent several cycles of mutations even after recovery, and were able to produce antibodies that were more effective than those caused by the infection in the beginning.

She added: “Additional laboratory tests indicated that these antibodies are also able to recognize the mutated strains, meaning that these cells can remember the pathogen, if the infection is encountered again, and stimulate the immune system to reproduce the antibodies that resist the virus. ».

And she continued: “It is possible that the level of antibodies will decrease over a period of months, but the immune system also contains special cells called (memory cells) that may retain information about the Corona virus for long periods that may reach years, and we are currently working with the concerned health authorities to determine the periodicity. Taking the vaccine, as is the case with other vaccines, such as: the seasonal flu vaccine, in order to ensure that people have adequate immunity.

Al-Hosani confirmed that most of the recorded infections occur after the first dose, and the reasons are due to exposure to the virus from the community before the formation of adequate immunity in the body to prevent the disease, which is expected to be reached within a period of no less than two weeks after the second dose, stressing the importance of commitment of all individuals and not tolerating taking the second dose. .

She indicated that if the symptoms were moderate or severe and required hospitalization, then we advise individuals to review the doctor and make immunological tests to determine the extent of the need to take the second dose, pointing to people who have been exposed to the disease after taking the first dose, and in the event of infection without symptoms or with presence Minor symptoms, we advise them to complete the second dose after complete recovery from the disease.

For her part, the Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Community Development, Mona Khalil, explained that the pandemic has been characterized by its impact on several societal aspects, most notably the psychological aspect, which in turn affects all aspects that may cause repercussions, if not dealt with properly.

She said: “The state has taken care to pay the costs of treatment for critical cases infected with (Covid-19), through stem cells, and the Red Crescent Authority has also taken care of the families of the deceased due to the virus of all nationalities in the country, and in an effort to enhance mental health in the community, the initiative was launched ( Psychological support line) for frontline workers, in addition to (psychological support line) for all community members, to enable them to face the psychological challenges left by the crisis.

3,236 new cases of “Corona” … and 14 deaths

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 192,163 new examinations during the past 24 hours, to early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with it and isolate them, as the intensification of investigation procedures contributed to the detection of 3,236 new cases of the virus, This brings the total number of registered cases to 355 thousand and 131 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of 14 infected cases from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1041 cases. The Ministry also announced the recovery of 3,634 new cases of those infected with the virus. It also announced the provision of 111 thousand and 890 doses during the past 24 hours, bringing the total of the doses that were provided, as of yesterday, to five million and 198 thousand and 725 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution was 52.56 doses per 100 people.

48.46%

Of the elderly category, they were vaccinated with the vaccine.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani:

“Most of the recorded infections occurred after the first dose, before adequate immunity was formed.”





