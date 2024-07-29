Mohamed Fouda – Dubai

Four years after the arrest of Redouane Taghi, who was classified as the “most dangerous criminal” in the Netherlands, the head of the Angels of Death organization, one of the most bloody and criminal gangs there, Dubai Police arrested his son Faisal Taghi, 24 years old, the second man in the organization and his father’s successor, after an international arrest warrant was issued against him on charges including committing drug trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking, and managing a criminal organization, thanks to fruitful cooperation with both the Dutch police and Interpol, and he was handed over after coordination between the authorities in the Emirates and the Netherlands.

The news of the arrest of Ridouan Taghi in 2019 by the Dubai Police came as a thunderbolt to the criminal gang, given that he had been tracked for many years, and the failure of several international attempts to arrest him. He was handed over after taking the necessary legal measures, and a new search for his successor in the organization, “Taghi Jr.”, began. The Dubai Police were able to arrest him after nearly four years, specifically during the past year, and then the legal extradition procedures began.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof praised the UAE’s efforts and security cooperation in combating transnational organized crime, following the Dutch security authorities’ receipt of wanted man “Faisal Taghi” from Dubai Police, expressing his happiness and appreciation for the bilateral relations between the two sides.

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri stressed that the security cooperation comes in line with the strategic directions of the United Arab Emirates to strengthen international relations and consolidate partnerships with security and police agencies, and in implementation of the directives of Lieutenant General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to work on developing deep and solid relations between the United Arab Emirates and various countries of the world in the field of combating all forms of crime.

Regarding the details of the operation, Dubai Police moved to arrest “Faisal Taghi” after receiving an international arrest warrant from the Dutch authorities to the International Cooperation Department of the UAE Ministry of Justice in its capacity as the central authority concerned with receiving requests for official international cooperation. He was transferred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and handed over to the relevant judicial authorities in accordance with legal procedures.

The Dubai Police General Command arrested his father, Radwan Taghi, in 2019. He is considered one of the most dangerous criminals wanted globally, and is listed on the Interpol lists. The Dutch authorities describe him as the “most dangerous criminal.” He is the head of the “Angels of Death” criminal organization, which is responsible for more than 300 different crimes, including assassinations and murders.

