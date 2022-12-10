Some neighbors would have found Tina Turner’s son unconscious in his Los Angeles home: the other son of the star died 4 years ago

Another, yet another drama has hit the vote of Tina Turner. In fact, the news of the disappearance of Ronnie, one of his sons who died at the age of 62, is in the last few hours. Neighbors found him dead in his Los Angeles home. The help of the doctors who arrived promptly on the spot was useless.

Tina Turner really needs very little introduction. She is regarded as one of the most successful singers and actresses the history of cinema and music.

Dozens of albums released. There are also many films in which she has acted and awards and recognitions which he has received throughout his career, which now spans over 60 years.

However, in the midst of so much success, money and glory, the star has had to go through several in the course of his life very dark times.

She herself told in her book, published in 2018 and entitled “Tina Turner: My Love Story“, which he struggled with different diseases potentially deadly.

As in 2013, when three weeks after the wedding with Erwin Bach had a stroke and had to undergo long and painful therapies to learn to walk again.

Or in 2016, when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Subsequently, to cure herself of hypertension she used homeopathic methods and her kidneys collapsed, forcing her to dialysis first and then to a transplant.

Tina Turner’s two children died

In the 2018 the world-class star had to face perhaps the greatest trauma that can happen to a parent, that of loss of a child.

Craig Raymond Turnerthe singer’s first child, born when she was 18 from love with saxophonist Raymond Hill, took his own life at just 59 years old.

Just in these days, however, it was Tina’s other son who lost his life, Ronnieborn from the long relationship that Turner had with Ike.

To find the man of 62 years old lifeless, in his home in Los Angeles, would have been a few neighborsworried that you haven’t seen or heard from Ronnie again.

The medical rescuers immediately arrived on the scene, but they could do nothing but ascertain the death.

Yet ignore the causes of the death and Tina is still not making a statement about it. The site took care of spreading the news in the USA tmz extension.