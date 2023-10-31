The mother of the 4-year-old girl was accused of attempted crime and aggravated assault: the little girl was entrusted to social services

A New York mother has been arrested on charges of attempted murder against her mother 4 year old girl. Last Friday, at the end of the investigation, the charges for Tajahnae Brown, 23, were confirmed.

The alarm was raised by health workers, after i many suspicious visits by the minor to the emergency room. Her 23-year-old mother attempted to poison her daughter several times by giving her seizure medicine. Medicines that the little girl didn’t need.

Munchausen syndrome: what emerged from the investigations

190 visits to the emergency room were recorded by the hospital, which raised alarm bells. The woman showed up with her 4 year old daughter, askingor other seizure medications. It all started about two years ago, the woman went to the Montefiore Medical Center hospital several times. She told the doctors that her little girl was suffering from seizures and that she was taking drugs, she needed other medicines, not being able to buy them elsewhere in that moment.

Eventually, the doctors became suspicious and requested the intervention of the police. From investigations and a psychiatric examination, it emerged that the 23-year-old mother may be suffering from Munchausen syndrome. It is a psychological condition that leads the affected person to pretend to have a sick family member to attract attention.

The 4-year-old girl was hospitalized

After one of the many administrations, the little girl felt ill and it was necessary to hospitalization. It was then that the doctors traced all the visits to the emergency room and, from the tests, they found that he had taken on a overdose of those seizure medications. Her mother was arrested on charges of attempted crime and first degree assault. The 4 year old girl was entrusted to social workers.