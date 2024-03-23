Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/23/2024 – 11:55

The Fire Department found alive, on the morning of this Saturday, the 23rd, a four-year-old girl who had been missing in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, since the collapse of a building this Friday, the 22nd, amid the heavy rains hitting the region. According to the State Government, she was buried for more than 16 hours and was found with the help of sniffer dogs.

According to the Estadão reporting team at the scene, the girl was protected by a man, who stood over her during the collapse. The man was found dead by the Fire Department, becoming the seventh fatal victim of the heavy rain that has hit the State of Rio since yesterday. The report still tries to confirm his identity and his relationship with the girl, as well as the child's health status.

Three more people had already been found dead in burials in Petrópolis on Friday. The city's mayor declared a state of emergency and said there was a risk of new landslides this Saturday, the 22nd. The state and federal governments are providing support to the municipality.

The other deaths in the State occurred in Duque de Caxias, where a man drowned after the truck he was driving fell into a river; in Arraial do Cabo, after a man was struck by lightning in Pontal do Atalaia; and in Teresópolis, in a landslide.