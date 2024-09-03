MILAN. The little girl who was hit today in Baranzate, in the Milan area, by a moving van died. The little girl was 4 years old and was born in Italy to parents of Egyptian origin. The accident occurred around 6:30 pm in via Redipuglia. The little girl was taken to the Niguarda hospital with a red code, but she died. The driver, the Carabinieri report, tested negative to the breathalyzer. The vehicle was seized and investigations are underway to ascertain the exact dynamics of the facts.