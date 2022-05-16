This is a nice story of one 4 year old girl hiding the dog in her backpack before going to class. She wanted to bring the puppy to school with him, in class next to him, so as not to have to leave him at home alone. But when he thought he got away with it, someone found out. How did this story turn out?

Photo source from repostpets Twitter video

The girl lives with her family in Cuiabá, the capital of Mato Grosso, Brazil. Yara Vanessa de Souza she told what her daughter had come up with to take the puppy home with her to school.

First I had everything organized for Lívia, so she could go to school, and then I went to get ready. But then she went to Billy’s mattress, picked him up and started playing with him and that’s where I heard her tell the plan: “Oh, Billy, you are my sweetheart, today I’m taking you. at school”. Then I heard the backpack open and close.

Mom easily found out about her daughter’s plan and decided to ignore it, so as to understand how the story would go on.

Photo source from repostpets Twitter video

Livia called her dad to be taken to school, but before letting her out the gate she started asking her questions, filming everything.

She kept insisting that she wanted to take it, she cried a little, but I said to her, ‘No, Billy will just take you to the school gate.’ And we started talking about her by explaining that she couldn’t take him into the institute and she was finally convinced.

4-year-old girl hides the dog but her plan is short-lived

Billy has only been with us for two weeks, but we have four other dogs that she is very fond of… She loves animals very much.

Photo source from repostpets Twitter video

Too bad, he almost made it.