Investigations into the parents of the 4-year-old girl who fell from a balcony in Turin and was saved by a passerby

After the story of 4 year old girlfortunately ended with a happy ending, which fell from the fifth floor of a building located in Via Nizza in Turin, the authorities have opened an investigation file.

The magistrates and the ordinary and juvenile prosecutors of Turin want to understand how a 4-year-old girl ended up hanging on a balcony railing on the fifth floor of a building. The little one was rescued by a 37-year-old boy, who at that moment found himself passing on that street, in the company of his fiancée. Mattia Aguzzi, this in the name of his hero, when he saw the girl hanging from the railing, he opened his arms and closed his eyes, hoping to be able to catch her. Meanwhile, his fiancée ran to buzz the family in an attempt to warn them and avert the worst. In a few moments, the minor has fallen and is landed squarely on the man’s chest.

The 4-year-old girl and Mattia Aguzzi are fine

Neither of them suffered serious consequences, just a great scare. It almost looks like a scene from a movie, but it really happened. Mattia held his breath until he heard the little girl cry and understood that she was alive. A few days ago he also went to the hospital for meet her and he hugged his mother, who with tears in her eyes did not stop thanking him.

The police are now investigating the family, to understand why the minor was alone on the balcony on the fifth floor. Her parents explained that the little girl was playing on the balcony while they they cleaned the house. They never imagined what would happen. A distraction that nearly cost their 4-year-old daughter her life. Now it will be up to prosecutors evaluate the accusation of parental neglect.