In Marigliano, in the province of Naples, in Campania, three Carabinieri save a 4-year-old girl with respiratory crisis at school. The teachers were desperate and called for help. The agents of the weapon promptly reached the school and, practicing a quick life-saving thoracic maneuver, allowed the little girl to finally breathe again.

There 4-year-old girl suddenly felt ill while he was in the childhood school in via Pontecitra in Marigliano, in the province of Naples. She started breathing hard, having a fit while in the garden.

The teachers have seen it motionless and unconscious. His heartbeat had slowed greatly: he seemed to stop at any moment. The teachers immediately called for help, fearing the worst.

Someone called 112, others 118. The first to arrive at school were the Carabinieri of Cisterna Castle, who immediately practiced a thoracic maneuver. The little girl gave a start and regained color, breathing again.

Meanwhile in the Marigliano nursery school An ambulance also arrived and took the little girl to the hospital. Doctors say she is fine, but to be safe, she will have to stay hospitalized for a while longer.

The 4-year-old girl with respiratory crisis at school rescued by the Carabinieri is fine

The Carabinieri had to give the little girl cardiac massage several times.

As soon as we saw him recovering, we all burst into tears.

These are the words of the three soldiers. A little later the mother also arrived: