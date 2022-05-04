There 5-year-old girl who died of Covid in Anconawhere she was hospitalized at the Salesi maternal and child hospital in the capital of the Marche region, passed away due to a very serious respiratory insufficiency. Unfortunately, the little girl, who tested positive for Covid-19, already had other previous diseases. Her health conditions immediately appeared desperate.

Photo source from Pixabay

The little girl was hospitalized at the Salesi maternal and child hospital in Ancona, in the pediatric resuscitation ward, for a very serious respiratory failure, caused by positivity to Covid-19 and important comorbidities, since she already had other diseases.

As we read in a note the director of the Sod Anesthesia and Pediatric Resuscitation of the hospital unit of the capital of the Marche Region, the girl who tested positive for the swab for the detection of Covid-19 died on Tuesday 3 May 2022.

The girl had been in hospital since May 1st, after the transfer from First aid of the Fano hospital for very serious respiratory insufficiency.

She was also “tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 swab and at admission she presented a severe Ards (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) picture with a predominantly bacterial etiology. The patient was affected by important comorbidities: Trisomy 18, corpus callosum hypoplasia, complex congenital heart disease such as non-compacted myocardium with multiple muscular interventricular defects and vascular anomalies “.

5-year-old girl who died of Covid in Ancona, doctors could not do anything to save her

Doctors have tried everything, as explained the medical director in the note made public after his death. But unfortunately the little angel flew to heaven too soon.

Photo source from Pixabay