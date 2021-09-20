4-year-old child who fell from the balcony in Naples, the servant: “I dropped it”

“I got dizzy.” Mariano Cannio, the 38-year-old servant arrested for the murder of little Samuele, confirmed that he had dropped the almost 4-year-old child who died last Friday in the center of Naples from the balcony.

The man, whose arrest was validated today by the judge for the preliminary investigations, was in the house in Via Foria doing the cleaning at the time of the fall. “I went out to the balcony, always having the baby in my arms, and as soon as I came out near the railing I felt dizzy,” said the 38-year-old during the hearing for the validation of the arrest, which lasted about an hour and a half. “I looked out from the balcony while I was holding the baby in my arms because I heard voices coming from below, at this point I let the baby fall below. I did it because at that moment I felt dizzy, ”he added, explaining that he did not tell the child’s family that he was being treated at the mental health center, nor that he suffered from schizophrenia.

In the statements contained in the order validating the arrest, released during an interrogation that took place on the same day of the tragedy, on September 17, Cannio had declared that he had fled from the house after the fall of the child.

According to the investigating judge Valentina Gallo, Cannio is a person “of marked danger, despite the absence of precedents”, adding that “no doubt” about who committed the murder is expected even if the motive for the murder “cannot be said to been fully ascertained “. The judge also stated that the overall reconstruction of the affair would indicate how the gesture of was probably voluntary, considering the hypothesis of “illness” unlikely. The suspect, on the other hand, would have proved “totally conscious, in the moments immediately preceding and following the gesture, moments that the suspect described, in fact, with great precision”.