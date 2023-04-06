The mother of a 4-year-old boy reported to the hospital: “They didn’t even give him an X-ray. They told us to let him eat”

The story of this 4 year old child comes from the emergency room of the Omegna hospital, in the province of Verbano Cusio Ossola (Piedmont).

It was the mother who reported it all. She said that while they were at their home in Feriolo, her 4-year-old son was watching cartoons when she accidentally swallowed a dime.

Fortunately, the woman quickly realized what had happened and, together with her husband, decided to go to the emergency room. After a visit, however, the doctors discharged the child.

The story of the mother of the 4-year-old boy

They didn’t even do a slab. They told us to give him some breadsticks, because the food would help the transit of the coin, stuck in the upper part of the esophagus. I didn’t trust it and I didn’t. Luckily I would say. I could have killed him.

The mother of the 3-year-old decided not to follow that advice to take the little one to theNovara hospital.

Once there, the doctors told us we’d made a mistake and could have made it worse. And we found out that they had called them for a consultation and they had advised him to get an X-ray. Which was not done.

Except thanks to surgery

The minor was subjected to a surgery to remove the coin with a tube from the mouthwith general anesthesia. After seven long hours, he was able to go home with his mom and dad.

The woman decided to report what happened to the police and in a short time her story spread on the web. In the last few hours she is doing a lot to discuss.

She explained that she received apologies from the head physician and the head nurse, but still today she can’t stop thinking that her child could lose his life.