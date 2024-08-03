A 4-year-old boy is stuck in a car in Rome, local police officers save him. Yesterday afternoon, some officers of the Local Police of Rome Capital, I Gruppo Centro, on duty in the Trevi Fountain area, rushed to the aid of a family, for one of their children who was stuck inside the vehicle. The couple had pulled over, getting out of the vehicle for a moment for the sudden needs of their newborn son, when they saw the vehicle automatically close, with no way of reopening it, as the keys had remained inside the passenger compartment. Inside was the other child, four years old, who was sleeping at the time.

Given the high temperatures and the possible dangers associated with the fact that the engine was on and that the child, upon waking up, could have touched the gear lever or made other gestures that could have put his and others’ safety at risk, the officers immediately took action, keeping curious onlookers away and trying to attract the child’s attention to wake him up and try, together with his parents, to make him press the opening button. Given the useless attempts, and since it was not possible to proceed with breaking the window, which would have caused a shock to the child, as he suffers from some neurocognitive disorders, the officers proceeded to open the vehicle safely, with the help of the Firefighters, who had been alerted in the meantime.

During the procedures, the officers maintained the necessary calm, managing to reassure both the child and his parents the entire time, who, at the end of the intervention, relieved, thanked the staff.