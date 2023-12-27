A 4-year-old boy suddenly lost his life in Siano, on Christmas day. The mayor of the city in the province of Salerno cancels all the parties: the whole community is speechless

There community of the town in the province of Salerno, in Campania, is without words. A 4-year-old boy loses his life in Siano on Christmas day, throwing not only his family, but also all his fellow citizens into the deepest despair. As a sign of respect, the mayor has already ordered the cancellation of all celebrations and events for the end of year holidays.

Everyone is dismayed at Siano, in the province of Salerno, in Campania, for the disappearance of a 4-year-old child. On Christmas Day, the family rushed him to the Umberto I hospital in Nocera Inferiore, but the doctors could do nothing to save his life.

The mayor of the town, Giorgio Marchesemade the sad announcement to the entire community, speaking of a huge tragedy that left everyone dismayed by a truly devastating loss, which occurred on Christmas day.

The Prosecutor's Office could open an investigation into what happened in the next few hours. And, in all likelihood, she might be willing an autopsy on the body of the little one to understand exactly what happened.

So far we only know that his parents rushed him to the hospital Emergency room of the Umberto I Hospital in Nocera Inferiore. She had a high fever and was constantly vomiting. It is not yet known what could have caused the sudden death.

The causes of death of the 4-year-old boy who lost his life at Christmas in Siano are not yet known

Today is a very sad day for our city. The news of little G.'s untimely death left me helpless and speechless. A huge tragedy, which saddens us deeply and leaves us all dismayed by this devastating loss. My thoughts and those of the entire Sianese community go to the family to whom we hold tightly in this moment of pain. We join together in prayer on this day of mourning.

Photo source from Pixabay

These are the words of the mayor who announced that all forms of Christmas celebrations have been cancelled.